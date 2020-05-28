Cross River: Voters in local elections must wear face mask – Official

Related News

As Cross River State prepares for local government elections this weekend, the COVID-19 Task Force in the state has insisted it is mandatory for voters to wear face masks because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cross River already has a policy that makes it mandatory for people in the state to wear face mask in public.

“I am using this opportunity to extend this message to Cross Riverians coming out to vote this weekend to do so with their face mask or get face mask which will be provided at some units so as to quickly carry out your accreditation and voting without any hassle,” Betta Edu, the head of the COVID-19 Taskforce said on Wednesday when the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abi Local Government Chapter, visited her.

Mrs Edu, a medical doctor, is also the commissioner for health in the state.

The requirement, Mrs Edu said, was in line with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Cross Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (CROSIEC) protocols on election conduct during the pandemic.

The purpose of the PDP’s visit was for the party leaders to brief Mrs Edu on their preparation for the elections.

“We have produced thousands of face masks and hand sanitisers to be distributed by CROSIEC for onward distribution, alongside elections materials, to electoral officers.

“The State Ministry of Health with collaboration with Cross River Sate Primary Healthcare Agency and our front line health workers have nominated health workers in every ward to mount each polling units and ensure these protocols are diligently observed,” Mrs Edu said.

She said apart from wearing a facemask, other criteria which CROSIEC has agreed to are two metres spacing between every voter and the use of alcohol-based sanitisers at every polling unit.

She said security agents in the state would be working with the health officials to ensure adherence to the protocols in each of the polling units.

“We don’t want crowd, no one should congregate,” she said.

There is no confirmed case of coronavirus in Cross River.