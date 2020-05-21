Story of Dangote truck arrested for conveying arms is fake – Edo govt

Related News

The Edo State Government has reacted to a story circulating on social media that a Dangote truck was arrested recently in the state for “conveying arms and ammunition.”

One Tim U McAbel on Wednesday posted on Facebook an undated video of some officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) supervising the offloading of bags of items from a truck belonging to Dangote Ltd.

Tim U McAbel said of the video, “Dangote truck carrying wps stopped by Edo youths …its becoming clearer”, even though there was no arm or ammunition shown in any part of the video which is about four minutes long.

The video has had more than 2000 shares and viewed more than 25,000 times as of Thursday.

The Edo state government on Thursday said the video was “fake” and “misleading.”

“No Dangote truck was at any time impounded for carrying ammunition in Edo State,” Governor Godwin Obaseki’s spokesperson, Crusoe Osagie, said in a statement on Thursday.

“The Commander of NDLEA, Edo State, Buba Wakawa, stated that the truck in the said video was one impounded by his men in 2016, where the driver was found to have connived with some persons to transport cannabis. No arm or ammunition was impounded in that exercise in 2016.

“The driver involved in that incident has since been tried at the High Court in Benin and jailed. The company, Dangote Industries Limited, was found not to have played any role in the crime and the truck has since been returned to the company.

The statement quoted the NDLEA chief as saying that Dangote has been consistent in warning its drivers against carrying any product other than Dangote’s and that members of the public have been urged to report erring drivers.