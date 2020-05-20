Rivers govt alleges plan to instigate crisis leading to state of emergency

Related News

The Rivers State Government said it has “uncovered plans by some citizens of the State who reside in Abuja to cause a breakdown of law and order in order to declare a State of Emergency.”

The Rivers government said this in a statement by its information commissioner, Paulinus Nsirim.

The commissioner did not name the Rivers indigenes it claims are trying to instigate the plan.

However, the state governor, Nyesom Wike, has been having a running battle with his predecessor and current transportation minister, Rotimi Amaechi.

Both men, once allies, have been at war since the build-up to the 2015 general elections.

While Mr Wike is of the PDP, Mr Amaechi is a member of Nigeria’s ruling party, APC.

Read the full statement by the Rivers commissioner below.

These persons whose attempts to declare State of Emergency in the State since 2015 have never succeeded because of God’s intervention.

They did everything within their powers to ensure that the 2019 Governorship Election results were not announced but also failed.

As the build up for the 2023 elections and jostle for Presidential and Vice-Presidential tickets is gathering momentum, they want to use COVID-19 to create a crisis as if the State is at war with the Federal Government.

They have decided to create unnecessary tension as if indigenes of Ahoada, Eleme and Port Harcourt are fighting with Northerners not to carry out their legitimate businesses.

People forget history quickly. Since 2015, there have been farmers/herdsmen clashes in Nasarawa, Plateau, Taraba, Ebonyi, Cross River, Kaduna, Yobe and Bornu States.

Throughout this COVID-19 pandemic, states like Enugu, Lagos, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Edo and Kaduna States have been intercepting lorries carrying human beings instead of foodstuffs.

This is the same thing that the Rivers State Government is doing to protect the State from COVID-19.

Bandits have been killing innocent people in Sokoto, Katsina, Zamfara and Kaduna States and indigenes of these States no matter their political differences are working together to protect their States.

But here in Rivers State, instead of supporting our efforts, these Abuja politicians are busy looking for a State of Emergency because they want to acquire power.

We are alarmed at these hideous plots against our State. Rivers State has never fought a war with strangers or neighbours.

Our fight against COVID-19 is to protect the lives of everyone living and doing business in the State.

We are aware that some shameless politicians are playing politics with COVID-19.

No wonder one of the respected chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had to expose their plan to use COVID-19 to launch into the politics of the State.

This is what we see in the lives of ungodly, dangerous and power hungry people who claim to love the State.

After their clandestine meetings they have voted huge sums of money to entice and recruit gullible persons to carry out their plan.

All patriotic Rivers State indigenes are hereby placed on alert to resist the devilish plans of these unpatriotic elements who connive with enemies of the State to cause confusion.

As a State, we have always defeated these sadists and with God on our side, we shall overcome them.

Paulinus Nsirim

Commissioner for Information and Communications