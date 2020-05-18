Nullification of APC governorship victory in Bayelsa “still hurts deeply” – Sylva

Related News

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, has said that the Supreme Court nullification of the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s victory in the 2019 Bayelsa governorship election “still hurts deeply.”

Mr Sylva, a chieftain of the APC, is a former governor of the state.

The spokesperson of the APC in Bayelsa State, Doifie Buokoribo, in a statement on Monday, quoted the minister as saying that the APC in Bayelsa should “not allow itself to be destroyed by that unfortunate incident.”

“It (APC) must survive it, reinvent and reposition itself for the great task of transforming Bayelsa State for the good of all its people and residents,” the statement said.

The minister appealed to the APC members and supporters in the state to remain strong, steadfast, and committed to the party.

The statement said the minister expressed concern for the pains the people were passing through because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“We are all in this together. I share your pains,” he said.

He praised health workers in the state for their sacrifices and expressed hope that the pandemic would be over soon.

The Supreme Court, February this year, sacked David Lyon as the governor-elect of Bayelsa State barely 24 hours to his inauguration.

The court said Mr Lyon’s deputy, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo, presented false information to the Independent National Electoral Commission in aid of his qualification for the November 16 2019 election in State.

The ruling paved way for the Peoples Democratic Party’s governorship candidate, Diri Duoye, to be sworn in as the Bayelsa State governor.