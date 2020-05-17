Wike’s spokesperson, Simeon Nwakaudu, is dead

Governor Nyesom Wike’s media aide, Simeon Nwakaudu, is dead.
The Commissioner for Information in Rivers State, Paulinus Nsirim, disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday.
Mr Nwakaudu died on Sunday at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital after “a brief illness”, Mr Nsirim said.
The commissioner said Mr Wike has expressed shock over the passing of Mr Nwakaudu whom he described as “a loyal and dedicated professional who contributed immensely to the implementation of the new Rivers vision”.
The governor condoled with the bereaved family and prayed God to grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.
Cletus Ukpong is PREMIUM TIMES’ assistant editor in charge of Nigeria’s South-South region. He is a graduate of Mass Communication, University of Nigeria, Nsukka. Twitter: @CletusUkpong
