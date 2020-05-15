COVID-19: Delta discharges five patients, records new case

Related News

The Delta State Government says it has discharged five COVID-19 patients including the index case after they tested negative twice.

The State Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Asaba.

He said the state also recorded a new case as a 29-year-old fruit seller in Agbor, Ika South Council Area of the state, Thursday tested positive to the novel coronavirus.

He remarked that with this development, the state now has 23 total confirmed cases of the virus with 8 currently active, 11 already discharged and four fatalities recorded on account of the virus.

Mr Aniagwu said the state government was doing everything possible to flatten the curve, adding that one of the gains of the lockdown was the low number of cases in the state despite having boundaries with a state having a high number of coronavirus cases.

He urged Deltans to see the new norm of wearing face masks in public places as a personal responsibility and not because they are doing it to obey government directives.

“Let me bring you the good news of the successful management and discharge of five of our COVID-19 patients which includes our index patient.

“Yesterday we also recorded another case in Agbor, Ika South council area, with a 29-year-old fruitseller testing positive having exhibited the symptoms of the virus.

“With this development, the state now has 23 confirmed cases of the virus with 8 active cases after successfully discharging 11 with 4 fatalities.

“The state government is doing everything possible to flatten the curve even as we urge our people to continue to obey the necessary protocols against the pandemic.

“It is important for our people to embrace the new norm of wearing face masks in public places as a personal responsibility rather than doing so to obey government directives.” he stated.