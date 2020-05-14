Edo discharges 20 COVID-19 patients  

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, who succeeded Adams Oshiomhole.[Photo credit: YouTube]
The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, who succeeded Adams Oshiomhole.[Photo credit: YouTube]

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, on Thursday, announced that 20 confirmed coronavirus patients have been discharged.

This brings the total number of discharged patients in the state to 34.

Mr Obaseki, who made the announcement via his official twitter handle, said the patients were discharged after they tested negative twice.

“We have discharged 20 persons from our #COVID-19 isolation facilities, 17 are from Stella Obasanjo hospital, one from UBTH and two from Irrua Specialist Hospital,’’ the governor tweeted.

“A patient, who reported late for treatment, was lost to the virus,’’ he governor added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Edo has recorded 89 confirmed cases, 34 discharged, 50 active and five deaths.

(NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.