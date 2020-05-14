Edo discharges 20 COVID-19 patients  

Related News

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, on Thursday, announced that 20 confirmed coronavirus patients have been discharged.

This brings the total number of discharged patients in the state to 34.

Mr Obaseki, who made the announcement via his official twitter handle, said the patients were discharged after they tested negative twice.

“We have discharged 20 persons from our #COVID-19 isolation facilities, 17 are from Stella Obasanjo hospital, one from UBTH and two from Irrua Specialist Hospital,’’ the governor tweeted.

“A patient, who reported late for treatment, was lost to the virus,’’ he governor added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Edo has recorded 89 confirmed cases, 34 discharged, 50 active and five deaths.

(NAN)