Rivers govt distributes palliative to riverine community

Two days after PREMIUM TIMES published a story on how the coronavirus lockdown affected the livelihood of a riverine community in Rivers State, residents of the community have received some palliative from the state government.

In the report published on May 2, residents of Dic-Fiberesima, majority into fishing and farming, complained of their inability to transport and sell their produce at the main town due to the lockdown. They also complained that they were yet to receive any palliative from the state government.

Some of the residents who had lost all their properties to an earlier fire outbreak said the state government never visited nor sent relief materials.

The report also showed how residents disobey coronavirus safety rules of social distancing and hand washing as a result of lack of water in the community.

Days after the report, the Rivers State Government through the Okrika Local Government Area sent some food items to the residents.

The chairman of the Community Development Committee, Asime Kalio, in a telephone interview with this reporter on May 8, said the local government sent some food items to reduce the sufferings of the community on May 4. He said with the pattern the community heads shared the food items, the items went round the entire households as everyone got their share.

“The local government brought four 50kg bags of rice, 4 cartons of spaghetti, and a big bag of garri,” he said.

Mr Kalio said a Non-Governmental Organisation whose name he could not recall also provided some food items to the people on May 6.

He thanked the Rivers State Government for remembering the community and appealed for more support in future, including in the provision of potable water.