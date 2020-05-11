Coronavirus: Akwa Ibom bans cattle, goats transported from other states

Cattle used to illustrate the story.
In some new measures to halt the spread of the coronavirus, Governor Udom Emmanuel has banned cattle, goats, and rams from being brought into Akwa Ibom from other Nigerian states.

Mr Emmanuel also announced the shutting down of all livestock markets in the state throughout the month of May.

“Livestock sellers are advised to sell off their stock and proceed to shut down,” the Secretary to the Akwa Ibom State Government, Emmanuel Ekuwem, said on Monday in a statement issued in Uyo. “Security agencies have been directed to monitor and ensure full compliance. Defaulters will be prosecuted.”

Akwa Ibom, like most Nigerian states, has barred people and vehicles from entering the state from other states in order to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The security agencies in Akwa Ibom have, however, turned back several people who tried to enter the state in the guise of bringing in cattle and other livestock.

The state has made it mandatory for residents to wear face mask in public and has extended the ban on religious and social gatherings and funerals. Markets in the state are opened only three times a week – Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

There are 17 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Akwa Ibom as of April 10.

Coronavirus factsheet

