Rivers govt declares PDP Youth Leader wanted

The Rivers State Government, on Sunday, declared Princewill Osaroejiji, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Youth Leader in Eleme Local Government Area wanted.

This was contained in a statement issued in Port Harcourt by Paulinus Nsirim, the state Commissioner for Information and Communications.

The statement said that Mr Osaroejiji was declared wanted by the state government over his alleged involvement in criminal activities.

It said that N5 million would be given to anyone who provided reliable information that would lead to Mr Osaroejiji’s arrest.

The state government also said that two hotels: Prudent Hotel at Alode, Eleme and Etemeteh Hotel in Onne, would be demolished for allegedly flouting government’s directive on the closure of hotels.

NAN reports that Governor Nyesom Wike recently ordered the closure of all hotels operating in the state as a way of curbing the spread of COVID-19 in the state. (NAN)

