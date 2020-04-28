Akwa Ibom govt. reviews 2020 budget

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state.[PHOTO CREDIT: @MrUdomEmmanuel]

The Akwa Ibom State Government has reviewed its 2020 budget downward in line with the current economic realities occasioned by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world.

This was one of the decisions taken at the end of the State Executive Council Meeting presided over by the governor, Udom Emmanuel, in Uyo on Tuesday.

The Commissioner for Finance, Linus Nkan, who briefed journalists after the meeting, said that the Council also approved realignment of sectoral priorities in the budget in line with present economic realities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Mr Emmanuel, in December 2019 signed the 2020 appropriation bill of N597.74 billion into law.

Mr Nkan said the revised appropriation projections would be sent to the state House of Assembly for consideration and approval.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Economic Development and Ibom Deep Seaport, Akan Okon, said the Council also approved the setting up of a post COVID-19 economic reconstruction team.

On the ongoing lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state, the Commissioner for Information, Charles Udoh, said the Quarantine and Restriction of Movement Order 2020 was still in force until further notice.

(NAN)

