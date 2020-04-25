Gov. Obaseki appoints new chief of staff

The Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, has appointed a new chief of staff.

He is Osaze Uzamere, the son of a former senator, Ehigie Uzamere, who represented Edo South Senatorial District between 2007 and 2011, according to a statement from Mr Obaseki’s spokesperson, Crusoe Osagie, on Saturday night.

Mr Uzamere, 38, has been an investment banker after graduating from the Stony Brook University, New York, where he majored in Computer and Electrical Engineering.

Before his latest appointment, Mr Uzamere had worked as an executive assistant to Mr Obaseki.

He replaces Taiwo Akerele who resigned his appointment on Friday.

The former chief of staff was said to have been unhappy and frustrated with the lingering feud between the governor and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole.

A source told PREMIUM TIMES that the former chief of staff tried unsuccessfully to broker peace between Mr Obaseki and Mr Oshiomhole.

“He (Akerele) has always wanted peace and a peaceful resolution of all the crises in the party (APC). He knew that as chief of staff, it was his duty to make friends for his boss and he tried to do that,” the source said.

Some commissioners were said to have visited Mr Akerele in his house on Friday to put pressure on him to reconsider his action but he remained adamant.

Mr Oshiomhole, a former governor of Edo state, helped Mr Obaseki to succeed him as governor. Both leaders have fallen apart since and have been engaged in a protracted political battle that has factionalised the APC in Edo and also crippled the Edo State House of Assembly.

Mr Oshiomhole was almost removed as the APC national chairman recently, partly because of the party crisis in Edo state.

