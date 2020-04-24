Edo begins decontamination of homes, offices of COVID-19 patients

Godwin Obaseki

The Edo State Government has begun fumigation of homes and offices of confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) across six Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

The Commissioner for Health, Patrick Okundia, who made the disclosure to journalists in Benin City on Friday, said the move was part of measures by the government to prevent further spread of the virus.

He said the decontamination will take place in the homes and offices of the 17 confirmed cases in Oredo, Esan West, Egor, Ovia North East, Ikpoba-Okha, and Uhunmwode LGAs.

The commissioner noted that while the state had recorded two deaths, seven of the confirmed cases had tested negative twice to the virus and had been discharged,

He said the eight active cases were being managed at various isolation centres in the state and were responding well to treatment.

Mr Okundia, however, urged Edo residents to make themselves available for screening currently going on in various centres across the state.

The commissioner said the screening would help the government ascertain the pattern of spread in order to enhance strategies at containing the virus.

He said as the government intensified efforts at curtailing the spread of the disease, the citizens should abide strictly by government directives on preventive measures against the pandemic.

He listed the measures as social distancing, use of face masks in the public, regular hand washing with soap and running water, use of alcohol-based sanitisers, cough etiquette and staying home.

“As part of these efforts, we have begun decontamination of homes/offices of confirmed cases in Edo.

“We have set up screening facilities (questionnaire-based) in six Primary Health Care (PHC) centres and four private health facilities in Oredo LGA, which are being scaled up across the 18 LGAs.

“We have also begun mobile screening for residents across 12 wards in Oredo LGA; this is also being scaled up.

“We appeal to everyone with symptoms of the disease to come for screening, testing and treatment as prompt detection and treatment increase the chances of survival.

“If you have any COVID-19 symptoms, please call these toll-free lines that have been activated by Edo State Government: 08001235111 or 08002200110,” Mr Okundia said.

