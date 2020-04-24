COVID-19: Edo Mobile Court sentences 29 for curfew violation

Godwin Obaseki
Godwin Obaseki

An Uselu Mobile Court in Benin City on Friday sentenced 29 people to community service for violating the curfew order imposed by Edo State Government to curtail COVID-19 spread.

The state government had on April 19 imposed a state-wide dusk-to-dawn curfew.

The curfew began on April 20. It runs from 7.00p.m. to 6.00a.m. daily.

Prosecution counsel, Agbokhaode Ayo, said the 29 people, who were apprehended at the New Benin axis, pleaded guilty.

The Chief Magistrate, Mutairu Oare, ordered the convicts to carry out community service.

“The punishments include clearing drains, shrubs, picking of trash, compulsory community sensitisation and grass cutting.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Delta Govt. grants amnesty to 150 convicts

“The sentences range from five to 10 days non-custodial community service,” Oare held.

The chief magistrate, however, gave the convicts an option of fine, ranging from N3,000 to N5,000.

The offenders would be handled by correctional officers during the punishment period.

At the time of filing the report, 23 out of the 29 convicts had paid fines.

(NAN)

Coronavirus Quiz:

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.