COVID-19: Rivers to re-open tertiary institutions for online studies

Related News

The Rivers State Government says it has concluded plans to re-open state-run universities and other tertiary institutions to online learning in the state.

The state Commissioner of Education, Kaniye Ebeku, announced this in Port Harcourt on Thursday, shortly after his meeting with Vice Chancellors and Heads of other tertiary institutions in the state.

He said the re-opening of tertiary institutions is in compliance with a directive of the Federal Ministry of Education.

“So, the meeting with state-owned public universities and other tertiary institutions was fruitful. Essentially, we explored the possibilities of re-opening through online platforms.

“We agreed that it is important to follow the directive of the federal ministry of education and re-open schools, universities and tertiary institutions online.

READ ALSO:

Mr Ebeku said the re-opening of schools online became imperative to mitigate the negative effects the continued closure of schools has had on students due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

“So, the institutions have been directed to institute online platforms to enable them to conclude their existing academic year as well as commence the next academic year.

“To this end, students, parents and members of the public will be informed in the coming weeks of the resumption date of schools,” he said.

The commissioner added that the state government was again taking the lead to re-open tertiary institutions as a result of its commitment to education.

(NAN)