Correctional centre decongestion: 49 inmates regain freedom in Delta

The Chief Judge of Delta State, Marshal Umukoro, on Thursday set free 49 inmates at the Warri Correctional Centre.

The chief judge, who was accompanied by the State Controller of Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS), Friday Esezobor, said the decongestion exercise was part of measures at curbing the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

He said only inmates who were 60 years of age and above and those with health issues likely to terminate in death were eligible for the amnesty.

He said inmates who are convicted with options of fine and convicts serving three years or above with less than six months to serve are also eligible.

Mr Umukoro advised beneficiaries of the amnesty to be of good conduct and thanked the authorities of the Nigeria Correctional Service for their support in providing security at the centre.

He said the decongestion exercise was a nationwide exercise initiated by the Controller-General of the NCS, Ja’afaru Ahmed.

Mr Umukoro charged the released inmates to reciprocate the gesture of the federal government by ensuring that they engage in meaningful ventures and stay away from crimes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event in Warri brought to an end a week-long decongestion exercise of the five correctional centres in the state, namely Warri, Kwale, Agbor, Ogwashi-Uku and Sapele Correctional Centres.

A total of 150 inmates were freed across the state.

The breakdown showed that 49 inmates were freed in Warri, while 46 inmates were released in Agbor, 27 in Ogwashi-uku, 25 in Kwale and three in Sapele.

