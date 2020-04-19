Akwa Ibom plans ‘aggressive’ coronavirus testing for residents

Governor Udom Emmanuel during the swearing-in of Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem as the Secretary to the Akwa Ibom State Government, SSG.
The Akwa Ibom State Government said it is planning to embark on “aggressive” COVID-19 testing for residents of the state to help the government take a decision whether to re-open the state economy or not.

Akwa Ibom, like most states in Nigeria, has been in a lockdown to halt the spread of the new coronavirus. The lockdown in the oil-rich state was recently extended by one week.

The state has six confirmed cases of coronavirus.

“The COVID-19 Team appeals to all residents to cooperate and offer themselves for testing even if they are yet to display symptoms,” the Commissioner for Information in Akwa Ibom, Charles Udoh, said in a statement on Saturday.

The Akwa Ibom government, however, did not explain, how it would carry out the “aggressive” testing for its over 3 million population.

“The whole idea is to make sure everybody is safe, considering that safety is paramount to the state government.

“Residents are enjoined to continue to observe stipulated personal and respiratory hygiene guidelines and practice social distancing,” Mr Udoh said.

