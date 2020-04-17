Edo discharges five COVID-19 patients

Godwin Obaseki
Godwin Obaseki

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State on Friday announced the discharge of five COVID-19 patients in the state.

Mr Obaseki, who announced this via his twitter handle, said the five patients were fully recovered having tested negative twice.

“I am pleased to announce that five of the confirmed cases in Edo have now tested negative twice for COVID-19. They have thus been discharged,” he said.

“This bolsters our resolve to defeat the common enemy, as we roll out more measures to check the spread of COVID-19.”

READ ALSO: Edo Speaker tests positive to Coronavirus as Gov. Obaseki goes on self-isolation

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Edo has 15 confirmed cases with 14 active and one death as announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The five discharged persons now bring to nine the number of patients still in the isolation centres in the state.

(NAN)

Coronavirus Quiz:

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.