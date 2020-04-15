Akwa Ibom discharges three COVID-19 patients

Related News

Three COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital in Akwa Ibom State, having tested negative after their treatment in hospital, the state government has said.

The Secretary to the Akwa Ibom State Government, Emmanuel Ekuwem, disclosed this in Uyo on Wednesday while briefing reporters.

The three discharged patients were part of the five index cases announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Another confirmed case in the state was announced on Tuesday by the NCDC.

The three suspected cases of the coronavirus in the state have been certified negative by the state government.

For now, three confirmed cases of infection are still being treated in the Ibom Specialist Hospital, Uyo, Mr Ekuwem said.

Akwa Ibom, like other states, has been in a lockdown to halt the spread of the virus.

The SSG said the lockdown could only be eased by Governor Emmanuel based on data from medical sciences “for the good of Akwa Ibom state”.

The state government is distributing relief materials to residents to cushion the effect of the lockdown, the SSG said.