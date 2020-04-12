Police arrest three clerics for allegedly violating lockdown in Delta

Nigeria Police officers are working with the military to counter insurgency.
Nigeria Police officers .

The Police Command in Delta has arrested three clerics for allegedly violating government lockdown order by conducting Church services on Easter Sunday.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed this while speaking with journalists on Sunday in Warri.

He listed the churches to include: Saint James Anglican Church, All Saints Anglican Church and Christ for the World Mission all in Warri.

“The DPOs ‘A and B Divisions’ apprehended one each while the Area Commander in Warri arrested one; all totally three,” Mr Onovwakpoyeya said.

The clerics are – David Nnamani, Vicar, All Saint Anglican Church; Dan Obong, General Overseer, Christ for the World Mission and one other.

Also speaking, Warri Area Commander, Mohammed Garba, said that the clerics were detained alongside about 20 of their followers.

“They had almost 100 worshippers in one of the Churches, you can imagine.

“We are going to charge them to court on Tuesday,” Mr Garba said.

Two of the pastors said they were holding fellowship not full-scale services before they were arrested.

“It was just a fellowship with neighbours and not a full-scale church service,” one said.

(NAN)

Coronavirus Quiz:

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.