Police investigate video of suspected soldiers threatening to rape women

The police in Delta said they are investigating a video which captured some persons suspected to be Nigerian soldiers threatening to rape women in Delta State, South-South Nigeria.

A 28-year-old man, Joseph Pessu, was killed in Warri, Delta State, on Thursday, during a violent clash between some residents of the area and soldiers who were enforcing the stay-at-home order by the Delta State government to check the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The police spokesperson in Delta State, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, told PREMIUM TIMES, Friday evening, that Mr Pessu was killed by soldiers.

Two persons who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES attributed the clash to the highhandedness of the soldiers patrolling the city.

After the Thursday clash, it appears some soldiers may be planning a reprisal in Warri, according to a video clip which is being circulated via WhatsApp.

In the 26-second video, two suspected soldiers, whose faces are partially shielded, are seen making remarks that are filled with profanities, including a threat to rape “mothers” and “daughters” in the city.

“Warri people, una don buy job! Una kill soldier, baa?” one of the soldiers wearing a military camouflage said in Pidgin English.

“Your mother…. I’ll make sure she carry HIV! Your daughters will carry HIV, your wives will carry HIV!”

The police spokesperson in Delta State, Onovwakpoyeya, a deputy superintendent of police, said the video was detestable and looked like something that could have been produced by the terrorist group, Boko Haram.

She said no soldier was killed during the clash and that the police was investigating the video.

“I doubt if the people in the video are soldiers. No disciplined organisation would do that (talking about raping women). It calls for a lot of questioning,” she said.

The Commissioner for Information in Delta State, Charles Aniagwu, said the video was “just a social media creation”. A true military officer cannot produce and publicise a video in which he is threatening to rape women, he said.

The military authorities both in Abuja and Asaba, Delta state, were not available for comment for this story.