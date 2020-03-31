NDDC donates N1 billion to Niger Delta States to fight coronavirus

NDDC
The Niger Delta Development Commission [Photo Credit: Nsima ekere]

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has announced the donation of N1.045 billion to the nine states of the Niger Delta region to fight against the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the region.

Acting Managing Director, NDDC, Kemebradikumo Pondei, announced this in a statement issued on Tuesday in Port Harcourt, by the commission’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Charles Odili.

Mr Pondei, who directed immediate shutdown of NDDC operations in the states, said the fund would soon be released to authorities in the states.

“The interventionist agency will make available N775 million to support the nine states under its mandate.

“Also, additional N270 million will be released to fast-track the establishment of isolation centres in the 27 senatorial districts across the region.

He said the commission was also collaborating with stakeholders in the area of treatment of COVID-19 patients.

“We are exploring avenues to see if we could intervene in providing ventilators and facilitate the procurement of oxygen.

“We are also looking at the drugs that have been used so far in other climes for treatment. NDDC is going a step ahead of what others are doing,” Mr Pondei added.

The managing director said the total shutdown of NDDC operations on March 30, was due to growing concerns over increasing new infections.

He said directors, heads as well as heads of units of security, plant operators and other essential workers would provide skeletal services during the shutdown.

(NAN)

