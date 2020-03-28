COVID-19: Cross River bans religious gatherings of more than 5 persons

Cross River governor, Ben Ayade.
Cross River governor, Ben Ayade.

The Cross River State government on Saturday banned all religious gatherings of more than five persons in the state.

The ban was revealed in a statement by the Senior Special Adviser to the Governor on Religious Matters, Bob Etta, in Calabar.

It was sequel to the directive of Gov. Ben Ayade and the resolution of the state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN)

Mr Etta, a reverend father, said that religious leaders should show commitment to the safety and well being of their followers, adding that this should be demonstrated on Sunday, March 29.

“The Church is not the physical building but the people. Though, our doors will be closed our hearts are with God. Families are encouraged to hold their devotions at home.

“As a people of faith, let us storm the heavens with our prayers and may God hear us, Amen. A task force will be going round the state to monitor compliance as any Church caught in worship will be sealed,” he said.

It would be recalled that Cross River has yet to record any case of coronavirus disease, but was taking measures to forestall it.
(NAN)

