Bayelsa gets new police commissioner

Related News

The Police Command in Bayelsa State has got a new Commissioner of Police (CP), Nkereuwem Akpan, the command spokesman, Asinim Butswat, has announced.

Mr Butswat, a superintendent of police, in a statement on Friday in Yenagoa, said the new commissioner assumed duty on Thursday.

“The command wishes to inform the general public and well-meaning individuals in the state that a new commissioner of police has been posted to the state.

“He is CP Nkereuwem Akpan; he takes over from CP Uche Anozia.

Read also:

“Until the new CP’s present posting, he was the Commissioner of Police, Cross Rivers Command. He has served in various commands and formations at various capacities.

“The command by this announcement, solicits the cooperation and partnership of the good people of Bayelsa with the new commissioner of police,” he stated.

He said Mr Akpan needed the necessary support in the task of maintaining peace, law and order in the state.

(NAN)