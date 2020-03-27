Bayelsa gets new police commissioner

Bayelsa on Nigerian map
Bayelsa on Nigerian map

The Police Command in Bayelsa State has got a new Commissioner of Police (CP), Nkereuwem Akpan, the command spokesman, Asinim Butswat, has announced.

Mr Butswat, a superintendent of police, in a statement on Friday in Yenagoa, said the new commissioner assumed duty on Thursday.

“The command wishes to inform the general public and well-meaning individuals in the state that a new commissioner of police has been posted to the state.

“He is CP Nkereuwem Akpan; he takes over from CP Uche Anozia.

Read also: Police promote 74 officers in Kaduna

“Until the new CP’s present posting, he was the Commissioner of Police, Cross Rivers Command. He has served in various commands and formations at various capacities.

“The command by this announcement, solicits the cooperation and partnership of the good people of Bayelsa with the new commissioner of police,” he stated.

He said Mr Akpan needed the necessary support in the task of maintaining peace, law and order in the state.

(NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.