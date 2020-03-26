PDP chieftain rejects governor’s appointment

Cross River governor, Ben Ayade.
Cross River governor, Ben Ayade.

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River, Yibala Inyang, has rejected his appointment as a special assistant to Governor Ben Ayade on agriculture.

Mr Inyang’s appointment, which was among the many made recently by the governor, would have been restricted to Yakurr Local Government Area where he hails from if he had accepted it.

Mr Inyang told PREMIUM TIMES, Thursday evening, he “wholeheartedly” rejected the appointment because it was “too demeaning” for him. He said he was disappointed with Mr Ayade because of that.

“I have a lot I can depend on as a private person,” said Mr Inyang who runs a security consultancy firm which, according to him, has about 26 employees.

“My boys from Obudu, people I mentored are commissioners, special advisers maybe because they are from northern Cross River. And if you see the trend of appointments that have been released, everybody who has benefited majorly is from the north.

“I felt I should be singled out not because I feel special but because of my pedigree. I reject it and I may not need any other appointment. I have already been shown that no matter what I do, I won’t be recognised.”

READ ALSO: PDP threatens to seek Supreme Court review of presidential election judgement

Mr Inyang said he sent a text message to Mr Ayade asking him to give him a better appointment but that the governor did not respond.

“Some of the governor’s political associates called me and said I should be humble and wait till maybe the governor would change it (the appointment) one day, I told them my image was at stake.

“We are supposed to sue him but because I am a party man I just rejected it politely.”

Mr Inyang, however, said that Mr Ayade has done well for Cross River State and the people.

When PREMIUM TIMES contacted Governor Ayade’s spokesperson, Christian Ita, he declined comment on the issue.

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.