Coronavirus: Obaseki’s rapid diagnostic test negative, remains in self-isolation

Godwin Obaseki
Godwin Obaseki

The governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has tested negative for coronavirus, but has decided to remain in self-isolation.

In a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, said the result is that of the rapid diagnostic test, while the governor awaits the result of the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test.

“I can confirm that the governor tested negative for coronavirus when he ran the rapid diagnostic test for the virus. However, we are currently awaiting the result of more conclusive PCR test, ” he said.

“In the meantime, the governor has decided to continue to work in self-solation and he is asymptomatic,” he added.

Recall that Mr Obaseki went into self-isolation and sent his samples for testing after two persons he met some days ago, Nigeria’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari  and Bauchi State governor, Bala  Mohammed,  tested positive for coronavirus.

