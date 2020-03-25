Coronavirus: Delta Assembly adjourns sitting indefinitely

Related News

The Delta State House of Assembly has adjourned sitting indefinitely.

The Speaker of the House, Sheriff Oborevwori, stated this in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Dennis Otu, on Wednesday in Asaba, the state capital.

Mr Oboriovwori said the House, which had earlier adjourned sitting to Tuesday, March 24, and further adjourned to Wednesday, March 25, has adjourned till further notice.

“Dear Honourable colleagues, this is to inform you that in view of the increasing cases of Coronavirus across the country, the House has adjourned plenary till further notice in addition to precautionary measures already taken by the Assembly,” he said.

(NAN)