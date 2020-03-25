Edo Speaker tests positive to Coronavirus as Gov. Obaseki goes on self-isolation

Edo State House of Assembly Speaker, Frank Okiye
Edo State House of Assembly Speaker, Frank Okiye (Photo Credit: Vanguard)

The Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Frank Okiye, has tested positive to Coronavirus.

The state deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, disclosed this on Wednesday while addressing journalists in Benin City, the state capital.

“The index case of Coronavirus in Edo, the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Mr Frank Okiye, who travelled to the United Kingdom came back and has been on self-isolation.

“He was tested and proved positive. He is in stable condition and his family members have been tested and they all came out negative.

”Gov. Godwin Obaseki has also gone on self-isolation, following his close contact with Gov. Bala Muhammad and the Chief of Staff to the President, Mr Abba Kyari, who have both tested positive to coronavirus,” he said.

Mr Shaibu said the state government had adopted measures to prevent the spread of the disease in the state.

”Government has acquired 40 drums of hand sanitisers for distribution across all Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

“We are still maintaining that a gathering of persons above 20 is restricted, markets remain closed, except for those selling essential commodities like food and medicine,’’ he said.

Mr Shaibu said 111 persons had been tracked so far, 64 per cent of them located and five samples taken for test, assuring that the state has a very strong contact tracing team because of its experience with in the handling of Lassa fever.

(NAN)

