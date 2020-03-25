Coronavirus: Gov Ayade solicits support from federal govt, development partners

Cross River governor, Ben Ayade, has appealed for support from the federal government, as well as development partners, as the state continues to step up preventive measures against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Ayade made the appeal on Tuesday while leading some investors on an inspection tour of the state’s super highway project.

Mr Ayade and the team of investors stopped by at the Tinapa Junction, Calabar, to go through the mandatory screening for Covid-19.

The state Commissioner for Health, Betta Edu, who led the screening team to the entry point at the Tinapa Junction, said she wanted to personally ensure strict compliance with the governor’s directive that people coming into Cross River must be screened of Covid-19.

Mr Ayade said the coronavirus pandemic is a call on all Cross Riverians to be watchful and respect existing protocols in the state.

The governor advised residents of the state to wash their hands regularly, observe social distancing, and most importantly stay at home.

He said drinking of hot tea, taking vitamin C, could help boost the immune system.

He called on the federal government and development partners to stand up to the occasion by supporting the effort of the Cross River State government.

The governor, who reiterated that Cross River State has not recorded any suspected or confirmed case of the novel virus, urged everyone to sustain the tempo.

The health commissioner, Mrs Edu, advised residents of the state to avoid crowded places, sanitise their hands frequently and adhere to the state government ban on public gathering and any form of social activities.

State government workers who are not on special duties, have been advised to stay at home, she said.

