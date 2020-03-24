Coronavirus: Bayelsa bars coughing passengers from boarding commercial vehicles

Related News

The Bayelsa State government has banned persons coughing or sneezing from boarding commercial vehicles as part of preventive measures in the state against coronavirus.

Confirmed cases of the virus have so far risen to 40 in Nigeria, on Tuesday morning. There has been no report of an infection in Bayelsa State, however.

The Ministry of Transportation, Bayelsa State, on Tuesday, issued a statement barring “all persons coughing or sneezing or showing any sign of respiratory infection” from boarding any commercial vehicle or boat in the state.

Commercial vehicles in the state, the statement said, are henceforth allowed to carry only one passenger in the front seat and two in the back.

Speedboats would be carrying only two passengers per seat, while commercial tricycle, otherwise known as keke, would be carrying a maximum of two passengers at any time, with the rider sitting alone in the front.

Transport operators in the state are to provide alcohol based hand sanitisers in their vehicles for use by the driver and passengers, the statement said.

The government’s directive also requires commercial cars and buses to have wipes and tissues inside their vehicle for passengers to use in wiping down door and other handles.

The government advised residents of the state against non-essential travel.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on March 11, declared COVID-19 a pandemic and since then, the spread has worsened and more deaths have occurred.

The spread of the disease has also led to countries locking in millions of their citizens, closing social spaces, locking down entire regions and shutting their doors against travellers from other countries.

Nigeria has taken a number of measures to contain the spread. These include closing the borders and suspending international flights. Different states have also been releasing their preventive or containment measures, as the need arises.

Following the confirmation of 10 new cases in Edo, Lagos, and the Federal Capital Territory on Monday, the number of individuals who have tested positive to the novel coronavirus disease in Nigeria has risen to 40.

“Of the ten (10) new cases, one (1) is in Edo State, two (3) are in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and six (6) are in Lagos State,” the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control said in an update on Monday night.

“The case in Edo State is being treated at Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital; cases in the FCT are being treated at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UATH), Gwagwalada; and the cases in Lagos State are being treated at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Yaba.

“All six (6) new cases have mild to moderate symptoms and are currently receiving treatment.”

Edo in South-south Nigeria is producing its first case and becoming the sixth of the country’s 36 states and FCT where cases have emerged since an unnamed Italian tested positive.

Of the 40 coronavirus cases so far confirmed, two cases have been discharged and one death has been recorded.

A breakdown of the cases by states showed that Lagos has 28, FCT- 7, Ogun- 2, Ekiti- 1, Oyo- 1 and Edo- 1.

In its Monday update, the NCDC said a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at level 3, was continuing to coordinate the national response activities.