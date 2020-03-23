Coronavirus: Rivers shuts down night clubs, bans public burials, wedding

Related News

Rivers governor, Nyesom Wike, has announced the shutting down of all public parks, night clubs and cinemas in the state because of coronavirus.

He announced the establishment of surveillance posts for all the borders in Rivers, including the ports, to test people for coronavirus before they are allowed entry into the state.

Mr Wike, in a statewide broadcast on Monday, said the new policy takes effect this Tuesday.

Mr Wike also banned all forms of open worship, public wedding and burial.

“In view of the fact that the disease spreads fast through body contact, social distance has become imperative if we are to contain the spread,” the governor said.

The governor requested local government chairmen and religious leaders to help in the effective implementation of the ban.

“May I emphasise that local government chairmen are to be held responsible if public burials and weddings take place in their Local Government Areas,” the governor said.

“Government will set up monitoring teams for the 23 Local Government Areas to ensure compliance,” he said. “Defaulters will be seen as enemies of the State and will be made to face appropriate sanctions.”

The governor said the essence of governance is to protect lives and, therefore, the state government “cannot be indifferent when this COVID-19 continues to claim lives world-wide”.

“We urge everyone to remain calm and maintain social distance. We shall continue to review the situation and adjust accordingly.

“Like I said in my Broadcast last Friday, these decisions may seem painful for all of us but there is no price that is too much to pay for us to stay alive.

“All motorists and seafarers are please enjoined to cooperate with the Surveillance teams as they have been empowered to legitimately enforce this directive.

“I use this medium to call on citizens to minimise family visits. Rather, everyone should maintain contacts through the use of telephones,” Mr Wike said.