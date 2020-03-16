Presidential committee pardons 13 inmates in Akwa Ibom

The Presidential Committee on Correctional Reforms and Decongestion has granted pardon to 13 inmates in Akwa Ibom State Correctional Centre.

Chairman of the Committee, Ishaq Bello, disclosed this after the facility tour of the centre and attending to their case files in Uyo on Monday.

Mr Bello, who is also the Chief Judge of the High Court, Federal Capital Territory, said the inmates were released based on the mandate given to the committee.

He said the pardon was on grounds of ill health and those who were convicted of minor offences with option of fines but were unable to pay.

He added that the state government had magnanimously agreed to settle the fines on behalf of the convicted inmates and set them free.

“We have in our mandate to look at those who have over stayed the sentence year, the aged, ill health and those who committed minor offences and have options of fines but could not pay.

“The total inmates released are 13 from the correctional centre, out of this, 11 of them had their option of fine paid. Two were released on grounds of ill health.

“I want to commend the Comptroller for this show of diligence and competence in doing the job,” Mr Bello said.

The chairman advised the released inmates to be of good conduct, not to involve in crimes that would likely bring them back to the correctional centre.

He urged them to associate with people of good character, to be better citizens for themselves and the country.

He commended the comptroller for the cleanliness and good environment of the centre.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the committee had the mandate to reform the country’s correctional centres.

(NAN)

