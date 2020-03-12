Woman confesses to selling her three-day-old baby – Police

Related News

A woman in Akwa Ibom State, South-South Nigeria, has allegedly confessed to selling her own three-day-old baby for N300,000.

The police in Akwa Ibom State said the woman, identified as Nse U. James, also confessed that she has been involved in child-trafficking for several years.

The Commissioner of Police in Akwa Ibom, Imohimi Edgal, disclosed this on Thursday in Uyo while briefing reporters on the successes recorded by the police in the state.

PREMIUM TIMES was not given access to the suspect to hear her side of the story.

But Mr Edgal said the woman was arrested December last year at a local school in Ekpene Ukim, Uruan Local Government Area of the state by anti-kidnapping operatives when she attempted to abduct some pupils.

“Instant search of her bag led to the recovery of several children’s clothes,” Mr Edgal said.

“On interrogation, she confessed to have abducted, sold several children in the past, as well as her own three-day-old baby for N300,000 to one Love Okereafor and Ifeoma Ibe, both of Abia State, sometimes in 2018.

“Suspect led operatives to Abia State where Love Okereafor of Nkanu-Ishiala Ngwa Local Government Area and Ifeoma Ibe of No. 142 Aba-Owerri Road, both in Abia State, were arrested, and a child of about one year old was rescued from them.”

The police commissioner said both women have also confessed to being active traffickers of children, for several years.

The suspects have been charged to court, the police said.

The police said they have also arrested two suspected drug barons in the state.

“Following intelligence on 18 February, 2020, operatives of Anti-Narcotic Section raided an illegal drug joint at No. 4 Ekpenyong close, off Idoro Road, Uyo where one Christiana Udoudo Akpan of No.4 Ekpenyong close, Uyo, and Johnson Ettudo Brownson of Atai Obio Offot, Uyo were arrested.

“Exhibits recovered are, three 50kg sack bags containing dried weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, a bag of seeds suspected to be Indian hemp, a green PMF beret, PMF uniform, one Police baton, one dagger, one sword, two machetes,” the police commissioner, Mr Edgal said.