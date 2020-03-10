Ex-senator set to defect from APC to PDP in Akwa Ibom

Aloysius Etuk
Aloysius Etuk

A former senator from Akwa Ibom State, Aloysius Etok, is set to defect from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr Etok represented Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District from 2007 to 2015 under the PDP platform and later defected to the APC after his two terms at the National Assembly. He was succeeded by Godswill Akpabio, a former governor of Akwa Ibom.

A PDP official in the state told PREMIUM TIMES, Tuesday afternoon, that the former senator has already been received back into the PDP at his ward in Ikono Local Government Area of the state.

“I will inform the media when I am ready, when I have completed the arrangement to defect,” the former senator said Tuesday afternoon when asked by PREMIUM TIMES if it was true he has defected to the PDP.

The APC in Akwa Ibom has, however, claimed that the party was not aware of Mr Etok’s defection.

“No, we have not heard about it (the defection),” the APC spokesperson in the state, Nkereuwem Enyongekere, told PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Etok in 2013 was at the centre of a scandalous comment by Mr Akpabio when the latter, while he was the governor of Akwa Ibom, admitted publicly that he rigged the PDP senatorial primary in favour of the former senator.

“The people of Ikono and Ini (Local Government Areas) from 1960 have never produced a senator,” Mr Akpabio had said when the then information minister, Labaran Maku, accompanied by government officials and journalists, visited Akwa Ibom as part of a nationwide tour.

“I used my own hand to strike out the name of the person who has won before, and I said it is important for me to give that region a senator in 2007, and I produced Senator Aloysius Etok for you; that’s where he comes from.”

Mr Akpabio, afterward, gestured to Mr. Etok, who attended the session alongside his colleague in the Senate, Ita Enang, to “take a bow”.

Mr Akpabio, some minutes later, backtracked on his comment after an aide passed a note to him, apparently drawing his attention to the implication of his comment which was broadcast live on television.

Apart from Mr Etok, a former member of the House of Representatives, Bernard Udoh, is said to have defected from the APC to the PDP.

TEXT AD:
Discover The Brand New Way To Run eCom Business Without Importing Products, or Pay Upfront. Click here to WATCH>>>
birthday advert

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.