Ex-senator set to defect from APC to PDP in Akwa Ibom

Related News

A former senator from Akwa Ibom State, Aloysius Etok, is set to defect from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr Etok represented Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District from 2007 to 2015 under the PDP platform and later defected to the APC after his two terms at the National Assembly. He was succeeded by Godswill Akpabio, a former governor of Akwa Ibom.

A PDP official in the state told PREMIUM TIMES, Tuesday afternoon, that the former senator has already been received back into the PDP at his ward in Ikono Local Government Area of the state.

“I will inform the media when I am ready, when I have completed the arrangement to defect,” the former senator said Tuesday afternoon when asked by PREMIUM TIMES if it was true he has defected to the PDP.

The APC in Akwa Ibom has, however, claimed that the party was not aware of Mr Etok’s defection.

“No, we have not heard about it (the defection),” the APC spokesperson in the state, Nkereuwem Enyongekere, told PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Etok in 2013 was at the centre of a scandalous comment by Mr Akpabio when the latter, while he was the governor of Akwa Ibom, admitted publicly that he rigged the PDP senatorial primary in favour of the former senator.

“The people of Ikono and Ini (Local Government Areas) from 1960 have never produced a senator,” Mr Akpabio had said when the then information minister, Labaran Maku, accompanied by government officials and journalists, visited Akwa Ibom as part of a nationwide tour.

“I used my own hand to strike out the name of the person who has won before, and I said it is important for me to give that region a senator in 2007, and I produced Senator Aloysius Etok for you; that’s where he comes from.”

Mr Akpabio, afterward, gestured to Mr. Etok, who attended the session alongside his colleague in the Senate, Ita Enang, to “take a bow”.

Mr Akpabio, some minutes later, backtracked on his comment after an aide passed a note to him, apparently drawing his attention to the implication of his comment which was broadcast live on television.

Apart from Mr Etok, a former member of the House of Representatives, Bernard Udoh, is said to have defected from the APC to the PDP.