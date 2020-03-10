Related News

The Cross River State government is pushing for speedy completion of renovation works in various health facilities across the state as it prepares for the takeoff of its social health insurance scheme, otherwise known as AyadeCare.

The AyadeCare, already considered as one of the signature programmes of Governor Ben Ayade’s administration, is expected to have at least one million enrollment at its flag off later this year.

The bill for the state’s health insurance scheme was signed into law in 2016 by Mr Ayade.

The construction of three specialist hospitals in the state is near completion. Spread across the state, the hospitals would aid in the implementation of the health insurance scheme.

General hospitals and other health facilities in the state are also being renovated and equipped in preparation for the scheme.

“As we get closer to the flag-off of enrollment of one million Cross Riverians into the AyadeCare, we must ensure that we leave no stone unturned in giving Cross Riverians the very best of health care services,” the health commissioner, Betta Edu, said a few days ago when she paid an unscheduled visit to the Government House Clinic, Calabar, which is also undergoing some renovation.

Mr Edu frowned at the slow pace of renovation work at the clinic and tasked the contractors to double their effort and ensure that the work is delivered on time.

She said the “revolution” in the health sector is on in Cross River and that the people should expect the very best at the primary, secondary, and tertiary levels in the sector.

She said the specialist hospitals in Cross River will be “the best in Africa” when inaugurated.

The commissioner praised Governor Ayade and his wife Linda Ayade for the “exceptional support given to the health sector in the state”.