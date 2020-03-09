Gov. Okowa loses two aides

Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa. [Photo credit: Thisday Live]
Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State on Monday expressed sadness on the death of two of his aides, Friday Akpoyibo and Godspower Muemuifo.

Mr Akpoyibo died on Sunday while Mr Muemuifo’s death occurred on Wednesday, March 4, and until their demise, both were Senior Special Assistants to the Governor on Political Matters.

The governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Olisa Ifeajika, on Monday in Asaba, commiserated with the families of the deceased and their communities of Orogun in Ughelli North Local Government Area and Egbo-Ide in Ughelli South Local Government Area, respectively.

Mr Okowa described Mr Akpoyibo, who was Chairman, Transition Committee of Ughelli North Local Government Area between 2012 and 2014 and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, as a “grassroots and thoroughbred politician and administrator”.

He said Mr Akpoyibo was loved by his people because of his strong convictions and truthful disposition at all times.

The governor said, Mr Muemuifo, a former Secretary to Ughelli South Local Government Council, was an astute politician, complete party man and trusted leader at the grassroots, who would be sadly missed.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I mourn the passing of renowned grassroots politicians, Chief Godspower Muemuifo and Chief Friday Akpoyibo, who passed on March 4, 2020 and March 8, 2020, respectively.

“The news of their passing was saddening because they were formidable pillars of our party in their areas.

“They were trusted politicians who distinguished themselves in the service of their people in different capacities, and were honest and truthful men who spoke truth to power.

“These gentle party men will be greatly missed by the entire Ughelli South, Ughelli North people and Deltans, especially those they had had dealings with,” he said.

He prayed to God to accept the deceased’s souls and grant fortitude to their families and friends to bear the loss.

(NAN).

