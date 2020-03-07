Cross River steps up sensitisation following coronavirus in Cameroon

Related News

The Ministry of Health, Cross River State, has stepped up its sensitisation campaign on the coronavirus, otherwise known as Covid-19, after two infections have been reported in Cameroon.

A Chinese worker at Akamkpa, Cross River, who came into the state has been under surveillance and self-isolation, the Commissioner for Health in Cross River, Betta Edu, said.

Cross River shares the border with Cameroon, a country of about 20 million population.

A visiting French national who has tested positive to the coronavirus and a local woman who had close contact with the person, and has also tested positive, are said to be receiving treatment in Yaounde.

Mrs Edu, accompanied by other health officers, visited Calabar Municipality and Calabar South local government areas on Friday to enlighten the people of the areas on the coronavirus and the need for them to maintain personal hygiene and watch out against the early signs of the disease.

Mrs Edu spoke with transporters in the areas, including tricycle operators, otherwise called keke riders, and their union leaders at their secretariat. She told them about the outbreak of coronavirus in Lagos and Cameroon and why Cross River has to step up its port health task force for screening and surveillance.

The commissioner tasked transporters in the state to be on alert and promptly report anyone noticed having fever, headache, and coughing, and with a history of travel to any of the countries implicated in the outbreak.

READ ALSO:

She advised transporters to regularly wash their hands with clean water and soap as well as keep an eye on their passengers for any possible signs.

The commissioner distributed hand sanitisers and other protective item to the transporters and promised to erect health post to attend to emergency health needs in the area.

The Cross River Governor, Ben Ayade, is passionate about the health of all citizens in the state, she said.

The Director of Road Traffic Service in Cross River, Paul Bepeh, who welcomed the commissioner and her team to the area, thanked the state government for the proactive measures to ensure that Cross Riverians stay healthy.

Mr Bepeh promised to use his office to ensure transporters in the state have their hand sanitisers and also make proper use of it.