Wike inaugurates nine commissioners, 17 permanent secretaries

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State on Wednesday swore in nine Commissioners and 17 new Permanent Secretaries appointed by his administration.

The new commissioners are: Eloka Taise-Amadi; Boma Iyaye; Diamete Herbert-Miller; Tonye Oniyinde; and Tamunosisi Gogo-Jaja.

Others are: Igbiks Tamuno, Emeka Onowu, Chile Princewill and Ohia Prince.

The new permanent secretaries are: Fubara Siminalayi; Yiimonah Ledee; Honour Sirawoo; Phillip Kikpoye; Briggs Nduye; Barango Soton; Whyte Obed; Omereji Kechi; and Madume Ndu.

Others are Amadi Nyenwezi, Utchay Chikaneli; Dennis Ebere; Pius Chime; Kalio Ebenezer; Uriri Nyemenim; Apapa Dateme; Awani Itong; and Chu Olormene.

Speaking at the swearing-in of the new commissioners, Mr Wike urged them to shun `ethnic jingoism’ because they were appointed to serve the state and not their respective ethnic nationalities.

He also advised the newly sworn-in commissioners interested in playing ethnic politics to tender their resignation.

He said: “Your appointment was not on the premise of ethnicity. If you play the ethnic card, please resign.

“Don’t use my administration to be an ethnic superstar. You are appointed to serve Rivers people, not a particular ethnic group.’’

Mr Wike said that their appointment as commissioners was not a compensation for electoral contributions but a call to diligently serve Rivers.

“It is regrettable that some people see appointment as patronage or compensation for electoral contributions. That is not true.

“You are appointed to serve the state. Those of you who are returning are no longer learning the processes. You know what I expect,’’ he said.

Mr Wike, who said the membership of the State Executive Council was basically to enhance the development of the state, assured that his administration remained committed to work just as was the case in his first term.

He said: “Work with us to achieve. This is my second term and we are working as if it is our first term, because of my love for Rivers State.

“There are other governors that are no longer executing projects, because they are in their second term. They are politicking, while we are focused on the development of Rivers State.

“We are working because Rivers people gave us the mandate to work.

He urged the new commissioners to reach out to their people and stop the lies against the administration.

The governor also urged the newly sworn-in permanent secretaries to use their respective offices to contribute to the development of Rivers because their responsibility to the state was service delivery.

“Your interest should be to serve the state and to support the commissioners, who are political heads to achieve the right developmental goals.

“Don’t give your Commissioners problems. Also do not collude with the Commissioners to carry out illegal activities,’’ he said.

Mr Wike also announced the posting of Madume Ndu as the new Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Justice.

He said other permanent secretaries will be posted shortly.

