Investments: Delta govt. to establish new industrial park

The establishment and sustainability of the Kwale Industrial Park (KIP), has been described as pivotal to the stronger Delta State vision of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

The Special Project Coordinator of the Kwale Industrial Park, Tam Brisibe, made this known while interacting with the Delta State House of Assembly Committee on Trade and Investments on Friday in Asaba, the state capital.

Mr Brisibe told the committee alongside other Heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) that the benefits of the project were huge and could be witnessed on the long term.

He said government was concluding arrangements for the disbursement of compensation to the communities as approved by the State Executive Council.

“The Ministry of Lands and Surveys has the responsibility of making the disbursements to the affected communities in line with the demarcation and delineation exercise which they carried out.

” It is only after the payment of compensation that government will take possession of the land.

“In addition to the payment of compensation, the government will enter into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), agreement with these communities to ensure employment opportunities, as well as security for the KIP to aid its sustainability,” he said.

The project coordinator assured the house that the project had the backing and strong commitment of the state governor, who was desirous of bequeathing a ”Stronger Delta.”

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Delta State House Committee on Trade and Investments, Matthew Opuomo, pledged the support of the House to provide the legislative framework for the KIP.

“On our part, we are ready to provide legislative framework to sustain the good initiatives of government,” he said.

He called for synergy between the relevant ministries, departments and agencies of government saddled with the responsibilities of trade, industries and investments to ensure proper coordination.

“There is a need to bridge the communication gap existing among these agencies to promote coordination and understanding in the execution of government policies and programmes,” he said.

(NAN)