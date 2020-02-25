Related News

A former senator from Bayelsa State and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Felix Oboro, has said some members of the APC in the state were comfortable with the nullification of the party’s victory in the 2019 Bayelsa governorship election.

The APC candidate, David Lyon, who won the election, was sacked by the Supreme Court recently because his running mate, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo, presented false information to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in aid of his qualification for the election.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Douye Diri, who scored the second highest votes in the election, was sworn in as the governor of Bayelsa, in compliance with the apex court ruling.

The ruling had sparked off violent protests in Yenagoa and other parts of the state.

Mr Oboro, who supported Mr Lyon’s opponent, Heineken Lokpobiri, in the APC primary, told PREMIUM TIMES, Friday, that he and some other APC members in Bayelsa were happy over the sacking of Mr Lyon.

He said Mr Lyon appeared as someone who would have been incapable of running Bayelsa state.

“A lot of us are seeing David Lyon for the first time, so for him (Timipre Sylva) to have said he should be the governor, he must have discussed with him and must have seen the quality of the man,” Mr Oboro said.

“This is a man who cannot represent our state because of his lack of education and experience in administration, yet Timipre Sylva, because he has the influence, was able to use Oshiomhole to push this man.

“David Lyon’s inability is very glaring, that is why we have been very much against him.”

The former senator said, “With the disqualification of the two of them (Lyon and his deputy), a lot of the APC people in Bayelsa are happy.

“There are some knowledgeable, intelligent people in APC in Bayelsa State, those people are happy that David Lyon has been disqualified.

“The people who are angry are those that are ignorant about what is going on. Those who protested against the Supreme Court judgment were acting on the spur of the moment.”

The former senator said the sacking of Mr Lyon has saved Bayelsa from what would have been “a very bad administration”.

“If David Lyon were allowed to be governor, the people would have realised within six months that David Lyon is worse that Dickson,” he said.