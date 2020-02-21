New NDDC boss assumes duty, promises sweeping changes

NDDC
The Niger Delta Development Commission [Photo Credit: Nsima ekere]

Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Kemebradikumo Pondei, has promised sweeping changes in the commission.

Mr Pondei, a professor, announced this at his maiden meeting with NDDC management and staff in Port Harcourt, a statement by the commission’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Charles Odili, on Friday stated.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Wednesday replaced Joi Nunieh with Mr Pondei in the newly-expanded five-man Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the commission.

The committee was set up by Mr Buhari to help create an “enabling environment” for the forensic audit of the commission’s finances and contracts starting from 2001.

Mr Pondei said NDDC will soon be reorganised to enhance its service delivery and reduce sufferings of the people.

READ MORE: Nigerian govt unveils fresh anti-poverty programme, to commence in Niger Delta

“We need to have quality assurance and measurable performance indicators in every unit and department of NDDC.

“I am a problem solver by training, and as such, pray that members of the IMC will work together to solve problems.

“We must come up with ways of seriously improving on our service delivery by paying attention to efficiency and quality.

“Every department in NDDC will need to come up with new work plans and we need to have measurable indices in those work plans,” he said.

Mr Pondei said NDDC was in “trouble,” having spent about 20 years since its creation without making much progress.

The managing director said Mr Buhari was passionate about welfare of Niger Delta people, hence his decision to adopt new strategies in tackling problems of the region.

“Buhari decided that since we have done the same thing, using the same method and getting the same result, that it was time to try something different.

“To this end, members of the new IMC have resolved to work together as an indivisible team. We also need to work in harmony with NDDC management and staff.

“Feelers from members of the public show that NDDC staff were seen as contributing to the problems of the region,” he said.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.