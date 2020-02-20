Gov. Obaseki revokes Ibori’s property C of O

james-ibori
James Ibori

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has revoked the statutory right of occupancy granted to a former Governor of Delta, James Ibori, in respect of a property on plot 103A Aiguobasimwin Crescent, old GRA, Benin City.

Mr Obaseki said he revoked the property in exercise of the power conferred on him by Sections (28) 1 and 38 of the Land Use Decree of 1978 and by virtue of all other laws enabling him on that behalf.

The governor, who signed the revocation order, said the property contained an area of approximately 1985.950 square meters.

No further reason was given for the revocation.

When contacted for comment, Mr Ibori responded through a text message, “I am aware. He told me three months ago.”

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.