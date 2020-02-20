Gov. Obaseki revokes Ibori’s property C of O

Related News

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has revoked the statutory right of occupancy granted to a former Governor of Delta, James Ibori, in respect of a property on plot 103A Aiguobasimwin Crescent, old GRA, Benin City.

Mr Obaseki said he revoked the property in exercise of the power conferred on him by Sections (28) 1 and 38 of the Land Use Decree of 1978 and by virtue of all other laws enabling him on that behalf.

The governor, who signed the revocation order, said the property contained an area of approximately 1985.950 square meters.

No further reason was given for the revocation.

When contacted for comment, Mr Ibori responded through a text message, “I am aware. He told me three months ago.”

(NAN)