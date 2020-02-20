Bayelsa Gov. appoints SSG, Chief of Staff, Others

Related News

Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri on Thursday approved the appointment of four principal officers.

Acting Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Daniel Alabrah, in a statement, listed the new appointees to include Friday Benson, a former Speaker of the Bayelsa House of Assembly, who is to serve as Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

It said that Benson Agadaga is the Chief of Staff, while Peter Akpe is Deputy Chief of Staff.

The statement added that Irorodamie Komonibo has been appointed Principal Secretary.

“The appointments are with immediate effect,” the statement stated.

(NAN)