Bayelsa Assembly elects new speaker, deputy

Bayelsa on Nigerian map
The Bayelsa State House of Assembly has elected Abraham Ingobere of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as its new speaker.

Mr Ingobere, member representing Brass Constituency 3, is a third-term legislator and a former deputy speaker of the House before his emergence as the speaker.

The House also elected Micheal Ogbere, representing Ekeremor Constituency 3, as the deputy speaker.

The former speaker, Monday Obolo (PDP/Southern Ijaw II) emerged as the Majority Leader of the House.

In his remarks, Mr Ingobere said he was grateful for the House to for electing him.

“I promise to work together with all the members of the assembly irrespective of the political party, and to work with the Bayelsa Government, led by Sen. Douye Diri, as the executive governor of the state.

“I will ensure that the will of Bayelsa people enjoy implementation of good policies for the interest of the public,” he said.

On his part, the former speaker said he was also grateful to the members who elected him as their speaker during his tenure.

He said due to the fact that the state had three senators and the present governor came from his district, he had to step aside for other district to take over.

“I thank you for the support given me during my tenure as the speaker of the Bayelsa House of Assembly.

“As the Majority Leader now, I will ensure that all government policies are met for the interest of the Bayelsa people,” he stated.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the current speaker from Bayelsa East Senatorial District is the first speaker from the district since the creation of Bayelsa.

(NAN)

