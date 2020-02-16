Related News

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, has urged the people of Bayelsa to Shun all acts of violence and lawlessness.

Mr Sylva made this known in a statement he signed and released on Sunday.

“I want to use this moment to call on all the people of our dear state Bayelsa to kindly shun all acts of violence and lawlessness.

“Also of great importance to me is to extend my profound apology to our President, Muhammadu Buhari, over the avoidable disruption to his busy schedule which was caused by the events of the moment.

“I am aware that Mr President and his wife Aisha Buhari had concluded arrangements to travel to Bayelsa to witness the inauguration of the APC Governorship candidate as Governor of Bayelsa State.

“I, therefore, extend my apology to Mr President and members of his entourage,” he said.

He further reiterated that people of Bayelsa should show restraint at all times adding that the events of the last few days were provocative and regrettable.

“But however tempting it might be for anyone to take the law into ones hands, such temptation must be resisted in the greater interest of our state and the political stability of the country at large.

“The leadership of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), has directed its team of legal experts to study the situation critically and proffer legal options available to the party accordingly,” he noted.

He urged the people of Bayelsa to remain faithful and have confidence in the wisdom and ability of the party leadership to provide direction at this very sensitive time.

“Once again I call on all people of Bayelsa State irrespective of whatever differences there may be to eschew violence and respect the security measures put in place by appropriate authorities.

“Let me conclude by assuring Mr President and our party hierarchy that despite this temporary setback, APC in Bayelsa remains strong and its members resolute in our support for the ideals of a greater and prosperous Nigeria as envisioned by President Buhari,” he added.

