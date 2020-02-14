Arrest Oshiomhole over Bayelsa violence, PDP tells Police IG

Related News

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed, to arrest the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, for the violence which erupted in Bayelsa over the recent political development in the state.

The PDP accused Mr Oshiomhole of inciting the violence.

The APC candidate, David Lyon, who won the November 2019 governorship election in the state, was sacked Thursday by the Supreme Court because his running mate, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo, presented false information to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in aid of his qualification for the election.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Douye Diri, who scored the second highest votes in the election, was on Friday sworn in as the governor of Bayelsa.

Mr Oshiomhole had said on Thursday that nobody should be sworn in as governor. On Friday, he berated INEC for issuing a certificate of return to Mr Diri.

Violent protests, apparently led by aggrieved APC supporters, erupted in the state capital, Yenagoa, and other parts of Bayelsa.

The Commissioner of Police in Bayelsa, Uche Anozia, told journalists that a three-day curfew has been declared in the state from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. to forestall the breakdown of order.

The curfew which begins today would last till Sunday.

The police commissioner said eight persons have so far been arrested in connection with the protest.

Some buildings, including the PDP secretariat in Yenagoa, was touched by the protesters.

A radio station belonging to the Bayelsa state government was said to have been vandalised and looted by protesters.

The PDP in a statement from its national spokesperson, Kola Ologbodiyan, said “the violence and arson being perpetuated by the APC agents in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state capital, on Friday, was in furtherance of Oshiomhole’s inciting call that no governor would be sworn-in in Bayelsa state, contrary to the judgment of the Supreme Court”.

Mr Ologbodiyan said Mr Oshiomhole’s statement was a call to sedition and violent subversion of the 1999 Constitution, the statutory authority of the Supreme Court and the mandate of the people of Bayelsa state.

The PDP spokesperson said the inspector general of police, Mr Mohammed, should “immediately pull in” Mr Oshiomhole “for questioning and prosecution for incitement”.

“The PDP, therefore, charges the people of Bayelsa, the security agencies and Nigerians at large, to hold Oshiomhole responsible and accountable for the violence in Bayelsa state and deal with him accordingly in line with the provisions of our laws.

“Oshiomhole must be brought to book and stopped from the use of garrulity and clear misuse of language to cause crisis in our country,” he said.