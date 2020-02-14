Douye Diri sworn in as Bayelsa governor

Related News

The senator representing Bayelsa Central Senatorial District, Douye Diri, on Friday formally took over the reins of power as the governor of Bayelsa State.

Mr Diri took over from Seriake Dickson who finished his tenure after eight years in office.

Mr Diri and his deputy, Lawrence Ewhrujakporboth, took the oath of office in Yenagoa, the state capital, in the presence of hundreds of supporters.

Mr Diri was on Thursday declared winner of the November 16 governorship election following the annulment of the victory of the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), David Lyon, by the Supreme Court.

A five-member panel of the apex court led by Justice Mary Odili sacked Mr Lyon on the grounds that his deputy, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo, presented false information to the electoral commission, INEC.

The apex court in the judgment delivered by Ejembi Eko consequently ordered INEC to withdraw the certificate of return issued to Messrs Lyon and Degi-Eremienyo.

The judge also ordered that INEC should immediately declare the party with the highest number of lawful votes and geographical spread.

The INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, on Friday, formally declared Mr Diri winner of the polls. He said the decision was in compliance with the apex court’s decision.

Subsequently, the INEC commissioner for the South-South, May Agbamuche, presented the certificate of return to Mr Diri and his deputy.

In his remarks at the inauguration, Mr Diri thanked INEC and the Supreme Court.

He said, “The court is the last hope for the common man. We pray and hope that God will heal our land, Bayelsa State, and Nigeria.

“For us, God has taken us through a winding road. And it had taught us lessons of reconciliations and lesson of love.”