Assembly demands relocation of DPR, ExxonMobil to Akwa Ibom

Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly has advised the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on the need to relocate its subsidiaries to the state.

The subsidiaries are Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) and National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS) to the state.

The House also wants ExxonMobil, one of the world’s largest publicly traded international oil and gas companies, to relocate its operational base to the state.

This was sequel to resolution reached from a motion brought before the House by the member representing Ini State Constituency, Emmanuel Ekpenyong, at plenary on Thursday.

Mr Ekpenyong, in his submission, informed the House that the relocation of the head offices of DPR and NAPIMS would have the ripple effect of forcing ExxonMobil to also relocate its headquarters to Akwa Ibom.

He said the state contributed about 33 per cent of Nigeria’s daily volume of oil production and was by far the highest oil producing state in Nigeria.

The legislator said with the adverse environmental impacts caused by crude oil exploration, ExxonMobil should have its operational base in the state to enhance development and promote economic growth.

“Whereas as the saying goes, to whom much is given, much is expected, Akwa Ibom State have given the highest volume of oil and revenue to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

“So, we expect the federal government to relocate the head offices of two NNPC subsidiaries, namely; Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) and National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS) to Akwa Ibom State,” Mr Ekpenyong said.

The Speaker, Aniekan Bassey, said the refusal of DPR and NAPIMS to relocate to the state was a deliberate attempt aimed at depriving Akwa Ibom people of their rights and privileges.

Mr Bassey commended Mr Ekpenyong for sponsoring the motion which he described as timely.

The speaker directed that a copy of the resolution be forwarded to President Muhammadu Buhari and members of the National Assembly from Akwa Ibom for action.

Also at Plenary, the House received a motion on, Urgent Need to Curb Extortion of Electricity Consumers in Akwa Ibom State, sponsored by the member representing Mkpat Enin State Constituency, Victor Ekwere.

The speaker referred the motion to the Committee on Rural Development and Public Utilities to interface with the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company and report back to the House within two weeks.

The House adjourned plenary to reconvene Tuesday February 18.

(NAN)