Five dead in Bayelsa road accident

Four passengers in a commercial tricycle and the operator died in a fatal accident on Tombia-Amassoma road in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The accident victims were crushed by a tipper driver along the Tombia-Amassoma Road in Yenagoa, the state capital.

Ikechukwu Igwe, Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Bayelsa, who confirmed the incident to NAN Correspondent on Tuesday, said the incident occurred on Monday night.

He said the prompt intervention of the police led to the recovery of the remains of the victims and clearance of the mangled tricycle and lorry.

“The incident occurred late on Monday night and we deployed our operational team to the incident site.

“By the time they got there, the police had responded and cleared the road and we are closely working with them on the accident.

“That is the beauty of the inter-service cooperation amongst security agencies in Bayelsa at work,” Mr Igwe said.

A sand dealer in the area, Tobis Diseye, said the tipper driver was trying to evade a heap of chippings on his lane when he ran over the tricycle operator and his passengers on the opposite lane.

In reaction, tricycle operators under the aegis of Tombia Along Keke Unit (TAKU) on Tuesday, protested the killing of their members by the tipper driver.

They blocked a section of the Tombia-Amassoma Road and stopped other operators from plying the road during the protest.

A former chairman of TAKU, Henry Mbu, said in an interview with journalists that they were saddened by the incident.

Mr Mbu, who stated that his successor died two weeks ago, said: “We are not happy. We are not happy. After the day’s work, yesterday, in the evening, we saw one of our drivers and four passengers dead.

“Their bodies were scattered. If you saw the dead bodies, you would pity them. It was a tipper driver that caused the accident yesterday.

“We are doing this protest to tell the whole world that we are not happy about the killing of our member and his passengers by the tipper driver,” he said.

(NAN)