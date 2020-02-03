Edo govt. to petition IGP, SSS, demands Oshiomhole’s arrest

Adams Oshiomhole
APC Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole

The Edo State Government says it has given directives to the Police and State Security Service to arrest the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole. for allegedly violating rally orders.

The Deputy Governor of the state, Philip Shuaibu, said this in Abuja on Monday while speaking with journalists shortly after the meeting of the APC Governors Forum Steering Committee on Good Governance.

Mr Shuaibu expressed Edo government’s readiness to submit its petition to the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, and the Director of SSS, Yusuf Binchi on the rally.

“I am in Abuja to meet with the IG. I have a petition to the IG and the Director of DSS (SSS) to the effect that Mr Oshiomhole be arrested by the police and DSS (SSS) for the breakdown of law and order, that he has consistently perpetrated in Edo state.

READ ALSO: Edo APC: Oshiomhole remains suspended – Obaseki

“We banned rallies, the IG in a letter also suspended rallies. Oshiomhole disobeyed the orders of the state government. He disobeyed the orders of the IG and feels that he is above the law.

“For us, we have officially come now to drop our petition with the IG, to the effect that Oshiomhole is not above the law; he should be arrested for violating the state government’s order,” Mr Shuaibu said.

He said nobody violated Mr Oshiomhole’s orders when he was a governor.

“So, for us, when Oshiomhole continually disobeys the law, when opposition party chairmen do the same, he becomes a reference point,” he said.

“That is why I am here on behalf of the state government, to submit a petition to the IG to the effect that Oshiomhole be arrested and prosecuted for breaching the peace of Edo,” he said.

When contacted, Simon Ebegbulem, the Chief Press Secretary to Mr Oshiomhole, declined comment.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.